17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2008 South 7th Street West
2008 S 7th St W, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
DUPLEX - Well-maintained, lower level, 3 bedroom apartment with pergo flooring, washer and dryer included (not warrantied by the owner), shared fenced yard with mature landscaping. 1 dog on approval with additional deposit & monthly pet rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1224 Eaton Street
1224 Eaton Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
FOUR PLEX - JUST REDUCED! Close to work, close to play, close to perfect! This main level apartment features an expansive kitchen area with plenty of storage, open floor plan, newer flooring and sizable bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2015 Strand #A
2015 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
2015 Strand #A Available 08/01/20 Brand New Build - Immaculate 4-5 bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
630 Livingston Ave
630 Livingston Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
630 Livingston Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful home -- near UM, schools parks - Rent: 1895.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1895.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moose Can Gully
1 Unit Available
103 Grandview Way
103 Grandview Way, Missoula, MT
103 Grandview Way Available 07/18/20 Great Four Bedroom Home! - This beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in the South Hills.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4039 Yorkshire Place
4039 Yorkshire Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1655 sqft
4039 Yorkshire Place Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View! - Pleasant View Home near the Park 4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Rattlesnake
1 Unit Available
1019 Poplar St
1019 Poplar Street, Missoula, MT
Four Bedroom House in the Rattlesnake - This unit is occupied until 7/12/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South 39th Street
1 Unit Available
136 Cohosset
136 Cohosset Drive, Missoula, MT
136 Cohosset Available 07/02/20 Nice 5-Bedroom 2-Bath Home in the Wapikiya Area! - This nice five bedroom, two bath home located in the Wapikiya area features D/W, W/D hookups, large fenced yard, and a single car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A
1850 South 5th Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5 Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
628 Edith St
628 Edith Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
New This Week!! Spacious Home in the Slant Street Neighborhood - This unit is occupied until 7/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University District
1 Unit Available
110 South Avenue E.
110 South Avenue East, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1872 sqft
110 South Avenue E. Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly University Area Home - 110 South Ave. E Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1395.00 Security Deposit: $1500.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
524 SW Higgins Avenue
524 SW Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
524 SW Higgins Avenue Available 07/30/20 Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Home! - This large three bedroom, two bathroom house is very spacious and is located close to restaurants, shopping, the Kim William Trail and is more on the South West part of

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2780 Flynn Ln
2780 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
# AVAILABLE on August 1st (negotiable), start accepting application NOW. No smoking. Sorry, firm on no pets policy. Pleasant View House for Rent located in the Hellgate Elementary School District. 4 Bedroom (BED, BR), 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
University District
1 Unit Available
640 Woodworth
640 Woodworth Ave, Missoula, MT
640 Woodworth Available 06/22/20 University Area Home - 4 Bed - 3 Bath - Rent: 2395.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2395.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2748 Flynn Lane
2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Emma Dickinson
1 Unit Available
1806 Wyoming D
1806 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1350 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse close to the Good Food Store - Well constructed, large, three bedroom, two and 1/2 bath, with a dishwasher, gas heat, washer & dryer hookups, and a single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10011 Gateway Lane #21
10011 Gateway Dr, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bitterroot Gateway - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Rent: 1495.00 Utility: 35.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1495.

June 2020 Missoula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missoula Rent Report. Missoula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missoula rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Missoula rents held steady over the past month

Missoula rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Missoula stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $921 for a two-bedroom. Missoula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Missoula rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Missoula, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Missoula is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Missoula's median two-bedroom rent of $921 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Missoula.
    • While Missoula's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Missoula than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Missoula.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

