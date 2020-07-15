Apartment List
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
555 South Catlin Street
555 South Catlin Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
840 sqft
APARTMENT - Enjoy condo-style living for less at the NEARLY NEW Midtown Apartments, a stylish & upscale collection of one and two bedroom apartment residences in the heart of Missoula! It’s an incredibly convenient and commutable address minutes

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
812 Defoe St - A
812 Defoe Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Darling Town House Style Side by Side Duplex - This unit is currently occupied until 7/17/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2204 Strand Ave - B
2204 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Two bedroom duplex - This unit is occupied. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Two bedroom duplex with 1 1/2 bath. This unit features gas heat, a dishwasher, and W/D are provided.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1010 W Pine St - 102
1010 West Pine Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
Impressive Verde Condos - This unit is move in ready. Keys can be checked out to view this property. Two bedroom condo with private patio area, large living room and kitchen windows.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
University District
200 Eddy Ave.
200 Eddy Avenue, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
715 sqft
MISSOULA - These apartments are four blocks from the University and close to downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
1560 Scott St.
1560 Scott Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$975
720 sqft
MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a carefree living with a private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Missoula

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1500 Tremper Drive
1500 Tremper Drive, Bonner-West Riverside, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
A simple, freshly painted and cleaned 2 bedroom single family dwelling with nice appliances, washer / dryer hookups, small bathroom with shower, average size bedrooms, medium size kitchen, no carpets. Medium size storage shed included.
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
945 4th Street
945 4th Street, Bonner-West Riverside, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
822 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family Home East of Missoula (West Riverside) - This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home is located in West Riverside.

July 2020 Missoula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missoula Rent Report. Missoula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missoula rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Missoula rents increased slightly over the past month

Missoula rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missoula stand at $746 for a one-bedroom apartment and $923 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Missoula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Missoula rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Missoula, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Missoula is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Missoula's median two-bedroom rent of $923 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Missoula's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Missoula than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Missoula.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

