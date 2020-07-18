All apartments in Missoula
920 S. Johnson St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

920 S. Johnson St.

920 South Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Johnson Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MISSOULA – Centrally located this single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 levels of living, 1,150 square feet of living space, dishwasher, dining area, air conditioning, hard surface flooring throughout, washer & dryer (provided but not guaranteed), mud room, small exterior storage unit, front & back fenced yard with a dog kennel/run, an attached double car garage with a workshop area, and mature landscaping providing some privacy for outdoor entertaining. Just blocks from Franklin Park, on a bus route, and biking distance to nearby walking trails!

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water (water billed with rent – $55.00/month), garbage (garbage billed with rent – $39.00/month), lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S. Johnson St. have any available units?
920 S. Johnson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 S. Johnson St. have?
Some of 920 S. Johnson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S. Johnson St. currently offering any rent specials?
920 S. Johnson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S. Johnson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 S. Johnson St. is pet friendly.
Does 920 S. Johnson St. offer parking?
Yes, 920 S. Johnson St. offers parking.
Does 920 S. Johnson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 S. Johnson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S. Johnson St. have a pool?
No, 920 S. Johnson St. does not have a pool.
Does 920 S. Johnson St. have accessible units?
No, 920 S. Johnson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S. Johnson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 S. Johnson St. has units with dishwashers.
