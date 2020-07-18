920 S. Johnson St.

Amenities

MISSOULA – Centrally located this single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 levels of living, 1,150 square feet of living space, dishwasher, dining area, air conditioning, hard surface flooring throughout, washer & dryer (provided but not guaranteed), mud room, small exterior storage unit, front & back fenced yard with a dog kennel/run, an attached double car garage with a workshop area, and mature landscaping providing some privacy for outdoor entertaining. Just blocks from Franklin Park, on a bus route, and biking distance to nearby walking trails!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water (water billed with rent – $55.00/month), garbage (garbage billed with rent – $39.00/month), lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*