812 Defoe St - A

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Darling Town House Style Side by Side Duplex - This unit is currently occupied until 7/17/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available!



Two bedroom town house style duplex with carpeted bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Main level features an open floor plan with large windows, tiled floors, and the laundry room and 1/2 bath combined. This property has a storage area off of the front covered patio, spacious closets, gas heat, and large yard. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*Tenants will be provided with a copy of the area covenants.

*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, heat, water, lawn care, snow removal and renter's liability insurance.

*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2377224)