All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 812 Defoe St - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
812 Defoe St - A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

812 Defoe St - A

812 Defoe Street · (406) 721-8990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

812 Defoe Street, Missoula, MT 59802
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Defoe St - A · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Darling Town House Style Side by Side Duplex - This unit is currently occupied until 7/17/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available!

Two bedroom town house style duplex with carpeted bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Main level features an open floor plan with large windows, tiled floors, and the laundry room and 1/2 bath combined. This property has a storage area off of the front covered patio, spacious closets, gas heat, and large yard. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*Tenants will be provided with a copy of the area covenants.
*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, heat, water, lawn care, snow removal and renter's liability insurance.
*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2377224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Defoe St - A have any available units?
812 Defoe St - A has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Defoe St - A have?
Some of 812 Defoe St - A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Defoe St - A currently offering any rent specials?
812 Defoe St - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Defoe St - A pet-friendly?
No, 812 Defoe St - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 812 Defoe St - A offer parking?
No, 812 Defoe St - A does not offer parking.
Does 812 Defoe St - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Defoe St - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Defoe St - A have a pool?
No, 812 Defoe St - A does not have a pool.
Does 812 Defoe St - A have accessible units?
No, 812 Defoe St - A does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Defoe St - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Defoe St - A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 812 Defoe St - A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Missoula 3 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balconies
Missoula Apartments with GaragesMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Pet Friendly Places
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity