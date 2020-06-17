726 Stephens

Amenities

MISSOULA - Centrally located this side by side 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex has exterior maintenance included! The unit includes an open dining and living areas, washer & dryer hookups, hard surface flooring throughout, off street parking and a shared common area yard. The City bus stop is on the same block and Rose Park and Orange Street Food Farm are just blocks away. 2018 updates: Brand new remodel 5/2018 includes paint throughout, baseboards, flooring in kitchen and bathroom, electric range, and light fixtures.



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*