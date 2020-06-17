All apartments in Missoula
726 Stephens
726 Stephens

726 Stephens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801
Rose Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
MISSOULA - Centrally located this side by side 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex has exterior maintenance included! The unit includes an open dining and living areas, washer & dryer hookups, hard surface flooring throughout, off street parking and a shared common area yard. The City bus stop is on the same block and Rose Park and Orange Street Food Farm are just blocks away. 2018 updates: Brand new remodel 5/2018 includes paint throughout, baseboards, flooring in kitchen and bathroom, electric range, and light fixtures.

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Stephens have any available units?
726 Stephens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Stephens have?
Some of 726 Stephens's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Stephens currently offering any rent specials?
726 Stephens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Stephens pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Stephens is pet friendly.
Does 726 Stephens offer parking?
Yes, 726 Stephens does offer parking.
Does 726 Stephens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Stephens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Stephens have a pool?
No, 726 Stephens does not have a pool.
Does 726 Stephens have accessible units?
No, 726 Stephens does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Stephens have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Stephens does not have units with dishwashers.
