4106 Gharrett St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MISSOULA – Located on the south end of Missoula near Reserve and Brooks Street, this Townhome has an open living, kitchen, and dining area and a spacious 2 car attached garage! Additional amenities include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office space, 1,300 square feet of living space, washer & dryer (provided but not guaranteed), patio, underground sprinklers, with exterior maintenance included. Just blocks from shopping and dining!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and garbage (garbage billed with rent – $39.00/month). Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*