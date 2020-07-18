All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 4106 Gharrett St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
4106 Gharrett St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

4106 Gharrett St.

4106 Gharrett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

4106 Gharrett Street, Missoula, MT 59803
South 39th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MISSOULA – Located on the south end of Missoula near Reserve and Brooks Street, this Townhome has an open living, kitchen, and dining area and a spacious 2 car attached garage! Additional amenities include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office space, 1,300 square feet of living space, washer & dryer (provided but not guaranteed), patio, underground sprinklers, with exterior maintenance included. Just blocks from shopping and dining!

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and garbage (garbage billed with rent – $39.00/month). Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Gharrett St. have any available units?
4106 Gharrett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 Gharrett St. have?
Some of 4106 Gharrett St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Gharrett St. currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Gharrett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Gharrett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 Gharrett St. is pet friendly.
Does 4106 Gharrett St. offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Gharrett St. offers parking.
Does 4106 Gharrett St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 Gharrett St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Gharrett St. have a pool?
No, 4106 Gharrett St. does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Gharrett St. have accessible units?
No, 4106 Gharrett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Gharrett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Gharrett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Run
2200 Great Northern Ave
Missoula, MT 59808

Similar Pages

Missoula 3 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balconies
Missoula Apartments with GaragesMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Pet Friendly Places