Missoula, MT
2392 Aspen Grove Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2392 Aspen Grove Loop

2392 Aspen Grove · No Longer Available
Location

2392 Aspen Grove, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2392 Aspen Grove Loop Available 08/14/20 Newly built Open Floor Plan, two story townhouse w/ Garage 3BR / 2.5 BA - Pet Friendly - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open concept living area with lots of natural light. The kitchen has tons of storage and features a gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, and wall mounted air conditioning unit. A deep attached garage provides additional main level storage space. Upstairs features two large bedrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer provided and shared bathroom. The master suite has its own walk in closet, large enough for both him & her, as well as a double sink vanity bathroom. This unit is on the corner of the Aspen Grove development and has more green space in the front yard and the addition of a large, fenced-in, private side yard with a mature tree for shade. Perfect for kids or a dog.
Monthly Rent: $1,695.00
Monthly Utility Reimbursement: $45.00 (includes sewer & garbage)
Contact Melissa for additional information @ 406-540-2033 or melissa@zapplepm.com. Showing by appointment only. Please do not disturb current occupants.

(RLNE5044930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop have any available units?
2392 Aspen Grove Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop have?
Some of 2392 Aspen Grove Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 Aspen Grove Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2392 Aspen Grove Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 Aspen Grove Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2392 Aspen Grove Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2392 Aspen Grove Loop offers parking.
Does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2392 Aspen Grove Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop have a pool?
No, 2392 Aspen Grove Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop have accessible units?
No, 2392 Aspen Grove Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 Aspen Grove Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2392 Aspen Grove Loop has units with dishwashers.
