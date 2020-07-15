Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2392 Aspen Grove Loop Available 08/14/20 Newly built Open Floor Plan, two story townhouse w/ Garage 3BR / 2.5 BA - Pet Friendly - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open concept living area with lots of natural light. The kitchen has tons of storage and features a gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, and wall mounted air conditioning unit. A deep attached garage provides additional main level storage space. Upstairs features two large bedrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer provided and shared bathroom. The master suite has its own walk in closet, large enough for both him & her, as well as a double sink vanity bathroom. This unit is on the corner of the Aspen Grove development and has more green space in the front yard and the addition of a large, fenced-in, private side yard with a mature tree for shade. Perfect for kids or a dog.

Monthly Rent: $1,695.00

Monthly Utility Reimbursement: $45.00 (includes sewer & garbage)

Contact Melissa for additional information @ 406-540-2033 or melissa@zapplepm.com. Showing by appointment only. Please do not disturb current occupants.



