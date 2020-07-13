2250 Agnes Ave., Unit B

Amenities

MISSOULA - Located at the end of a dead end street, this charming low maintenance Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 levels of living, 1,175 square feet of living space, dishwasher, small dining area, stacked washer & dryer hookups, attached single car attached, covered front porch, back patio, small exterior storage unit, and a large shared common area lawn. Each unit has one off street parking space and overflow parking for residents and guests takes place on Eaton Street. Just steps away from the Bitterroot Branch Trail and access to shopping, dining, and transportation!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, garbage (garbage billed with rent - $39.00/month), debris/leaf cleanup in front of property, and snow removal. Dogs may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit (max 2 dogs permitted, per HOA rules & regulations). Non-smoking unit & renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*