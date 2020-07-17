2204 Strand Ave - B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedroom duplex - This unit is occupied. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.



Two bedroom duplex with 1 1/2 bath. This unit features gas heat, a dishwasher, and W/D are provided. Included with this unit is a double garage with one automatic opener and a back porch. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good cred and rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*This property has special provisions.

* Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, lawn care, snow removal and renter's liability insurance.

*Owner responsible for sewer and trash.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891294)