Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2204 Strand Ave - B

2204 Strand Avenue · (406) 721-8990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2204 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 Strand Ave - B · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom duplex - This unit is occupied. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

Two bedroom duplex with 1 1/2 bath. This unit features gas heat, a dishwasher, and W/D are provided. Included with this unit is a double garage with one automatic opener and a back porch. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good cred and rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*This property has special provisions.
* Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, lawn care, snow removal and renter's liability insurance.
*Owner responsible for sewer and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Strand Ave - B have any available units?
2204 Strand Ave - B has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Strand Ave - B have?
Some of 2204 Strand Ave - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Strand Ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Strand Ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Strand Ave - B pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Strand Ave - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 2204 Strand Ave - B offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Strand Ave - B offers parking.
Does 2204 Strand Ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Strand Ave - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Strand Ave - B have a pool?
No, 2204 Strand Ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Strand Ave - B have accessible units?
No, 2204 Strand Ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Strand Ave - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Strand Ave - B has units with dishwashers.
