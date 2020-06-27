All apartments in Missoula
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:10 AM

2015 Strand #C

2015 Strand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Brand New Build - Immaculate 4-5 bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Rent: 2195.00
Utility Fee: 40.00
Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 2195.00

Owner Pays: Trash and Sewer
Tenant Pays: Water, Electric, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Lease Term: TBD - Should be completed by 8/01/2020

Be the first to live in this newly constructed 4 bedroom, 1 flex room, 3.5 bathroom, three level town home. Brand new everything. Corner unit boasting well situated windows for excellent natural light on all floors. Over 2,300 square feet across three levels makes this corner unit feel like home. Main floor features both street and alley access- covered deck porch on street side and alley side. Alley side is south facing so it's perfect for those sunny BBQs and hanging out. Open floor plan on the main level with exposed beams combined with rustic hand hewn wood floors creates an inviting space. Upstairs continues with wood floors. Two bedrooms share an over sized bathroom with double vanity and separate toilet/shower area ideal for a common bathroom. The upstairs master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with shower. Additionally, the upstairs master suite has its own covered deck with great north facing views of Snow bowl. The basement holds one dedicated bedroom with a large walk-in closet. At the base of the stairs you'll find a flex room which could easily be the fifth bedroom or used as a living area, office or gym. The basement has a full bathroom. Tucked underneath the stairs is a neat nook space that could be used as a small seating area with a desk, children's art space or storage. A large utility room with washer and dryer hookups rounds out the basement features.

*Pets on approval with 350.00 additional deposit and 35.00 pet rent per month.*

**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

(RLNE5823775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Strand #C have any available units?
2015 Strand #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Strand #C have?
Some of 2015 Strand #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Strand #C currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Strand #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Strand #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Strand #C is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Strand #C offer parking?
No, 2015 Strand #C does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Strand #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Strand #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Strand #C have a pool?
No, 2015 Strand #C does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Strand #C have accessible units?
No, 2015 Strand #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Strand #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Strand #C does not have units with dishwashers.
