2015 Strand #C

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill internet access new construction

Brand New Build - Immaculate 4-5 bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Rent: 2195.00

Utility Fee: 40.00

Liability Insurance: 9.50

Deposit: 2195.00



Owner Pays: Trash and Sewer

Tenant Pays: Water, Electric, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal



Lease Term: TBD - Should be completed by 8/01/2020



Be the first to live in this newly constructed 4 bedroom, 1 flex room, 3.5 bathroom, three level town home. Brand new everything. Corner unit boasting well situated windows for excellent natural light on all floors. Over 2,300 square feet across three levels makes this corner unit feel like home. Main floor features both street and alley access- covered deck porch on street side and alley side. Alley side is south facing so it's perfect for those sunny BBQs and hanging out. Open floor plan on the main level with exposed beams combined with rustic hand hewn wood floors creates an inviting space. Upstairs continues with wood floors. Two bedrooms share an over sized bathroom with double vanity and separate toilet/shower area ideal for a common bathroom. The upstairs master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with shower. Additionally, the upstairs master suite has its own covered deck with great north facing views of Snow bowl. The basement holds one dedicated bedroom with a large walk-in closet. At the base of the stairs you'll find a flex room which could easily be the fifth bedroom or used as a living area, office or gym. The basement has a full bathroom. Tucked underneath the stairs is a neat nook space that could be used as a small seating area with a desk, children's art space or storage. A large utility room with washer and dryer hookups rounds out the basement features.



*Pets on approval with 350.00 additional deposit and 35.00 pet rent per month.*



**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**



***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***



