Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DUPLEX - Well-maintained, lower level, 3 bedroom apartment with pergo flooring, washer and dryer included (not warrantied by the owner), shared fenced yard with mature landscaping. 1 dog on approval with additional deposit & monthly pet rent. Please visit www.rentinmissoula.com for full pet criteria. Monthly $35 water fee and $30 trash fee applies.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.