1417 1/2 S. 2nd St. W.

MISSOULA – Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the 3rd Street and Russell corridor. The remodeled kitchen uses a small space efficiently with butcher block counters and a bright subway tile back splash. Interior amenities include newer front loading washer and dryer and a portable A/C unit (provided but not guaranteed). Enjoy in-town living surrounded by privacy trees on 3 sides of the property with a fully fenced yard, exterior storage shed, and ample off-street parking.



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, garbage (garbage billed with rent - $39.00/month), lawn care, and snow removal. Small dogs (35 lbs. max) may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*