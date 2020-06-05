All apartments in Missoula
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:51 PM

1417 1/2 S. 2nd St. W.

1417 1/2 S 2nd St W · (406) 203-0586
Location

1417 1/2 S 2nd St W, Missoula, MT 59801
Riverfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MISSOULA – Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the 3rd Street and Russell corridor. The remodeled kitchen uses a small space efficiently with butcher block counters and a bright subway tile back splash. Interior amenities include newer front loading washer and dryer and a portable A/C unit (provided but not guaranteed). Enjoy in-town living surrounded by privacy trees on 3 sides of the property with a fully fenced yard, exterior storage shed, and ample off-street parking.

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, garbage (garbage billed with rent - $39.00/month), lawn care, and snow removal. Small dogs (35 lbs. max) may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

