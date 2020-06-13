Amenities

1341 B Bulwer St. Available 07/06/20 Westside cutie! - Rent: 1295.00

Utility Fee: 45.00 (Water, Trash & Gas)

Deposit: 1295.00

Tenant Responsible for: Electric, Cable and Internet



Lease Term: Negotiable



This newer town-home is located in the desirable Westside and features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with an attached single car garage. The shared, fenced back yard offers a bit of privacy. Washer and dyer hookups. Easy living in a great location!



*One dog on approval with 350.00 additional deposit and 35.00 pet rent per month.* Not to exceed 60 lbs.



**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**



***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***



No Cats Allowed



