1341 B Bulwer St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1341 B Bulwer St.

1341 Bulwer St · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Bulwer St, Missoula, MT 59802
Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1341 B Bulwer St. Available 07/06/20 Westside cutie! - Rent: 1295.00
Utility Fee: 45.00 (Water, Trash & Gas)
Deposit: 1295.00
Tenant Responsible for: Electric, Cable and Internet

Lease Term: Negotiable

This newer town-home is located in the desirable Westside and features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with an attached single car garage. The shared, fenced back yard offers a bit of privacy. Washer and dyer hookups. Easy living in a great location!

*One dog on approval with 350.00 additional deposit and 35.00 pet rent per month.* Not to exceed 60 lbs.

**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5294719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

