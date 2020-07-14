All apartments in Missoula
1105 Stephens Ave - 1B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1105 Stephens Ave - 1B

1105 Stephens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801
Rose Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Elegant Stephens Pointe Condominiums - This unit is vacant with cleaning and maintenance in progress. Keys can be checked out to view this unit. Video tour available!

Fantastic slant street row house with plenty of bells and whistles. This condo is located within 5 minutes of downtown and has easy access to Bitterroot Trail System. Includes an upgraded kitchen with hardwood floor, granite counter tops with leather finish, and stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen and a dinning/sitting area. Separate laundry room with half bath. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Shared bathroom with dual vanity. Walk in shower with euro door and soaking tub with tiled deck. Lower level includes family room with wood plank laminate flooring, two full bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and storage. GFA heat, central AC, WD hookups, and 1 car garage. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and at least two years of verifiable rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*This property has special provisions.
*Tenant will be provided with a copy of the area Declarations & Bylaws.
*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and renter's liability insurance.
*Owner is responsible for sewer, water, trash, lawn care, and snow removal.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3383356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B have any available units?
1105 Stephens Ave - 1B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B have?
Some of 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Stephens Ave - 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B is not pet friendly.
Does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B offers parking.
Does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B have a pool?
No, 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B have accessible units?
No, 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Stephens Ave - 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
