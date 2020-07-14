1105 Stephens Ave - 1B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Elegant Stephens Pointe Condominiums - This unit is vacant with cleaning and maintenance in progress. Keys can be checked out to view this unit. Video tour available!



Fantastic slant street row house with plenty of bells and whistles. This condo is located within 5 minutes of downtown and has easy access to Bitterroot Trail System. Includes an upgraded kitchen with hardwood floor, granite counter tops with leather finish, and stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen and a dinning/sitting area. Separate laundry room with half bath. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Shared bathroom with dual vanity. Walk in shower with euro door and soaking tub with tiled deck. Lower level includes family room with wood plank laminate flooring, two full bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and storage. GFA heat, central AC, WD hookups, and 1 car garage. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and at least two years of verifiable rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*This property has special provisions.

*Tenant will be provided with a copy of the area Declarations & Bylaws.

*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and renter's liability insurance.

*Owner is responsible for sewer, water, trash, lawn care, and snow removal.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3383356)