Missoula, MT
1019 Poplar St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1019 Poplar St

1019 Poplar Street · (406) 721-8990
Missoula
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

1019 Poplar Street, Missoula, MT 59802
Lower Rattlesnake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1019 Poplar St · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom House in the Rattlesnake - This unit is occupied until 7/12/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

Split level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Rattlesnake! Partially fenced yard, and detached double car garage. Gas heat, DW, w/d hookups. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of verifiable and established good credit and at least 2 years of verifiable rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*This property has special provisions.
*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, lawn care, snow removal, and renter's liability insurance.
*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3429074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Poplar St have any available units?
1019 Poplar St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
Is 1019 Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Poplar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Poplar St pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Poplar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 1019 Poplar St offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Poplar St does offer parking.
Does 1019 Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Poplar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Poplar St have a pool?
No, 1019 Poplar St does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 1019 Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Poplar St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Poplar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Poplar St does not have units with air conditioning.
