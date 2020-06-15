1019 Poplar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom House in the Rattlesnake - This unit is occupied until 7/12/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.



Split level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Rattlesnake! Partially fenced yard, and detached double car garage. Gas heat, DW, w/d hookups. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of verifiable and established good credit and at least 2 years of verifiable rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*This property has special provisions.

*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, lawn care, snow removal, and renter's liability insurance.

*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3429074)