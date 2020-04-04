1010 W Pine St - 102

Amenities

Impressive Verde Condos - This unit is move in ready. Keys can be checked out to view this property.



Two bedroom condo with private patio area, large living room and kitchen windows. Built-in office space, stone bathroom and kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave and glass top range. A/C and stacking W/D provided. Stone tile floor and shower surround in bathroom. One off street parking space, secure key pad common entry, carpeted bedroom, other flooring is bamboo/cork/wood. Locker storage provided, tenant receives care and use for flooring and covenants. Covered bike storage area. Flexible lease terms available with a 3-month minimum and a $100 increase in monthly rent.This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*Flexible lease terms available with a 3-month minimum and a $100 increase in monthly rent.



*This property has special provisions.

*Tenant provided with copy of HOA rules and bylaws.

*Tenant is responsible for electric, heat, and liability insurance.

*Owner is responsible for sewer, water, trash, lawn care, and snow removal.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5251708)