Missoula, MT
1010 W Pine St - 102
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:19 AM

1010 W Pine St - 102

1010 West Pine Street · (406) 721-8990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 West Pine Street, Missoula, MT 59802
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 W Pine St - 102 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Impressive Verde Condos - This unit is move in ready. Keys can be checked out to view this property.

Two bedroom condo with private patio area, large living room and kitchen windows. Built-in office space, stone bathroom and kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave and glass top range. A/C and stacking W/D provided. Stone tile floor and shower surround in bathroom. One off street parking space, secure key pad common entry, carpeted bedroom, other flooring is bamboo/cork/wood. Locker storage provided, tenant receives care and use for flooring and covenants. Covered bike storage area. Flexible lease terms available with a 3-month minimum and a $100 increase in monthly rent.This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*Flexible lease terms available with a 3-month minimum and a $100 increase in monthly rent.

*This property has special provisions.
*Tenant provided with copy of HOA rules and bylaws.
*Tenant is responsible for electric, heat, and liability insurance.
*Owner is responsible for sewer, water, trash, lawn care, and snow removal.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5251708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

