1006 Breckenridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking accessible furnished

Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13**



This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street parking and a fenced-in yard. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Security deposit is equal to rent except where a pet deposit applies. Pet friendly with additional $250 deposit per pet. (limit two cats and dogs only). No smoking.



This company does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex/gender, disability, creed, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or familial status. This company does not discriminate against Service Animals and applicants requiring an Assistance Animal may apply for a Reasonable Accommodation during the application process.



