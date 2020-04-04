All apartments in Helena
1006 Breckenridge Street
Last updated April 4 2020

1006 Breckenridge Street

1006 Breckenridge Street · (406) 437-3011 ext. 703
Location

1006 Breckenridge Street, Helena, MT 59601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 Breckenridge Street · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13**

This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street parking and a fenced-in yard. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Security deposit is equal to rent except where a pet deposit applies. Pet friendly with additional $250 deposit per pet. (limit two cats and dogs only). No smoking.

For more information or an application please visit 406Properties.com

This company does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex/gender, disability, creed, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or familial status. This company does not discriminate against Service Animals and applicants requiring an Assistance Animal may apply for a Reasonable Accommodation during the application process.

(RLNE4852632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

