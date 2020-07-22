AL
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Helena, MT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Helena should offer peace of mind and convenience for our... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1813 Wilder Ave
1813 Wilder Avenue, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West side two bedroom one bathroom with garage - Property Id: 324824 West side two bedrooms one bathroom with a 12x24 garage. Close to hiking, shopping, and schools. $1025 month rent $1,000 deposit and year lease.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
590 Janet Street
590 Janet Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1522 sqft
590 Janet Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse For Rent - This 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse/condo is an end unit. Lawn care and landscaping are included in the rent. Single car garage. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
831 Gibbon Street - 2
831 Gibbon St, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1130 Hudson Street - 1
1130 Hudson Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
This dog friendly 3 bed, 2 bath unit is one you don't want to miss! In a fantastic West side neighborhood, right next to Barney park, and only minutes to Fort Harrison - this is a fantastic location.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Madison Ave
828 Madison Avenue, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Madison Duplex - Property Id: 254759 3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Breckenridge Street
1006 Breckenridge Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13** This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street
Results within 1 mile of Helena

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3810 Green Meadow Dr
3810 Green Meadow Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Available 04/20/20 2 bedroom w/ garage on acreage - Property Id: 252795 Available APRIL 20. This GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom unit is located one mile off of Custer Ave on Green Meadow Drive giving it a rural feel but close to town.
Results within 5 miles of Helena

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3197 EASTVIEW
3197 Eastview Road, Helena Valley Southeast, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Newly remodeled manufactured home, with large addition, large bedrooms, and covered deck. Beautiful inside, located on a 1 acre with gorgeous mountain views of the Elkhorn and Big Belt Mountais. Large fenced in yard, perfect for your fur-babies.

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7265 Rosemary Drive
7265 Rosemary Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
Pet Friendly - Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the valley sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard.
City Guide for Helena, MT

Welcome to Helena, Montana! This state capital has a rich history and incredible panoramic scenery. All it’s missing is you, so let’s look at some apartments for rent.

Located in western Montana, Helena was founded in 1864 after the discovery of gold in a nearby gulch. The city developed quickly and has thrived ever since.

In case you hadn’t figured it out already, Helena is known for its beautiful scenery and proximity to wilderness and outdoor recreation. The city is literally surrounded by national forests, including the Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead and Helena National Forests.

As an urban area, Helena mostly has a small town feel without the lingering troubles of many small American cities. As the state capital, Helena has maintained a strong economy and a dedication to preserving its rich history in the process.

If you’re looking for new construction, old Victorian homes or something in between, Helena’s got your number. The neighborhood you end up in will probably be determined by what type of apartment rental you’re looking for.

Let’s start with those old Victorian houses. These homes have now been divided into well-maintained and charming multifamily dwellings. Yes, they may be a bit drafty, but the ornate details and amazing character of these apartment rentals will make up for your heating bills. Check in the southern central and northwestern portions of town to find this type of rental. Two bedrooms of this kind generally go for $700-$900.

If new construction and amenities is more your speed, check in the northeastern portion of town close to the hospital. There’s been a lot of new development in the form of condominium and apartment complexes that have more amenities than their Victorian counterparts. You can occasionally find an odd rental home available in this area, as well. Additionally, these developments will put you in close proximity to shopping and dining. Many complexes also have gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms here also range from $700-$900.

Just north of the city center has a great rental market, with studio apartments and short term leases available. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$750.

As an outdoorsy town, Helena is fairly welcoming to beasts of all sizes and shapes. Pet-friendly apartments shouldn’t be too hard to find across all neighborhoods. Some rental agencies, however, may require an additional deposit for your pooch.

So welcome to Helena! Enjoy the scenery in wild, wonderful Montana! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Helena, MT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Helena should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Helena may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Helena. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

