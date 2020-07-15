All apartments in Great Falls
1827 Beech Drive.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1827 Beech Drive

1827 Beech Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Beech Drive, Great Falls, MT 59404

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/22/20 Architect Designed 3 Bd/1 Ba ~ Country Club Area - Property Id: 66177

Unique mid-century modern 3 bedroom/1 bath home in desired neighborhood. Large windows overlooking lovely backyard with mature landscaping and limited view of Country Club golf course. Oversized single car garage with lots of storage. Hot water heat - warm and comfortable with low utility bills. Air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer. No smoking. Pets negotiable. Contact Diane 406-868-7993 for additional information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66177
Property Id 66177

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5908039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

