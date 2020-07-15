1827 Beech Drive.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/22/20 Architect Designed 3 Bd/1 Ba ~ Country Club Area - Property Id: 66177



Unique mid-century modern 3 bedroom/1 bath home in desired neighborhood. Large windows overlooking lovely backyard with mature landscaping and limited view of Country Club golf course. Oversized single car garage with lots of storage. Hot water heat - warm and comfortable with low utility bills. Air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer. No smoking. Pets negotiable. Contact Diane 406-868-7993 for additional information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66177

Property Id 66177



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5908039)