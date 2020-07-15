1827 Beech Drive.

Available 07/22/20 Architect Designed 3 Bd/1 Ba ~ Country Club Area - Property Id: 66177
Unique mid-century modern 3 bedroom/1 bath home in desired neighborhood. Large windows overlooking lovely backyard with mature landscaping and limited view of Country Club golf course. Oversized single car garage with lots of storage. Hot water heat - warm and comfortable with low utility bills. Air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer. No smoking. Pets negotiable. Contact Diane 406-868-7993 for additional information. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66177 Property Id 66177
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5908039)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)