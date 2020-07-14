Amenities
Talus Apartments in Great Falls, MT, located in one of Montana's most coveted neighborhoods. We offer studio, one and two-bedroom apartments specifically designed to complement your unique style. Surrounded by bountiful nature, our brand new apartment homes feature all the amenities you need for upscale, comfortable living including gorgeous open concept living areas with hardwood plank flooring, designer-style kitchens and expansive over-sized windows that let you drink in awe-inspiring views. Our garden-style grounds will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. This community is the first of its kind in Great Falls to offer truly inspiring amenities that are yours to enjoy every day including: Sparkling Resort-Style Pool Relaxing Sundeck Barbecue Grill and Fire Pit 24-hour Fitness Center with Advanced Cardio Equipment 3,500 Square-Foot Clubhouse with Theater and Media Room