Great Falls, MT
Talus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

Talus

2100 26th St S · (406) 412-4566
Location

2100 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6-301 · Avail. Sep 7

$810

Studio · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-205 · Avail. Aug 26

$979

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-206 · Avail. now

$1,110

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 3-106 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,130

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 4-202 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Talus.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Talus Apartments in Great Falls, MT, located in one of Montana's most coveted neighborhoods. We offer studio, one and two-bedroom apartments specifically designed to complement your unique style. Surrounded by bountiful nature, our brand new apartment homes feature all the amenities you need for upscale, comfortable living including gorgeous open concept living areas with hardwood plank flooring, designer-style kitchens and expansive over-sized windows that let you drink in awe-inspiring views. Our garden-style grounds will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. This community is the first of its kind in Great Falls to offer truly inspiring amenities that are yours to enjoy every day including: Sparkling Resort-Style Pool Relaxing Sundeck Barbecue Grill and Fire Pit 24-hour Fitness Center with Advanced Cardio Equipment 3,500 Square-Foot Clubhouse with Theater and Media Room

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35-$50/month per pet
restrictions: Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Carport $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Talus have any available units?
Talus has 7 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Talus have?
Some of Talus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Talus currently offering any rent specials?
Talus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Talus pet-friendly?
Yes, Talus is pet friendly.
Does Talus offer parking?
Yes, Talus offers parking.
Does Talus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Talus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Talus have a pool?
Yes, Talus has a pool.
Does Talus have accessible units?
No, Talus does not have accessible units.
Does Talus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Talus has units with dishwashers.
Does Talus have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Talus has units with air conditioning.
