Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:32 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Cascade County, MT

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
5 Units Available
Talus
2100 26th St S, Great Falls, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
984 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-inspired pool and grilling stations. Less than five minutes from University of Great Falls.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2315 15th Ave. South
2315 15th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$660
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 195803 This lower level apartment has new flooring, new paint, new tub/shower - close to the hospital and both colleges - it is equipped with a dishwasher and has on-site coin laundry- off street parking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
433 23rd Ave NE
433 23rd Avenue Northeast, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Riverview Home!!! - Property Id: 181533 Clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the desirable Riverview area. On the main floor you will enjoy 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, bright living room with hardwood floors.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
221 Castner Street
221 Castner Street, Belt, MT
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath apt. - Property Id: 90875 small town living just 15 minutes from Great Falls.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3401 Central Ave.
3401 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 291296 This clean 3 bedroom is located at 3401 Central Ave. This home has single car garage that can be used for a small car or storage. It also has a separate off street parking pad.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4619 5th Ave South
4619 5th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Eastend 2 BD/1 Bath $700 - Property Id: 58625 Spacious apartment. Newer carpet/paint. 2 bedrooms with very large closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Heat/water/garbage included in rent, tenant only pays electricity.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 6th Avenue North
716 6th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1617 sqft
Updated 2bd/2ba Victorian - Take a look at this cute 2bd/2ba home! Property features covered front porch, partial hardwoods on main floor, one bedroom and one bonus room on main floor with full bath.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1809 11th Street SW
1809 11th Street Southwest, Great Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN FOX FARM! - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home in Fox Farm. Beautiful kitchen with an island and hardwood floors. Large study with built-in desk and french doors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
223 9th Ave. South
223 9th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Available 04/05/20 Tiny 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 255873 this is a quaint little cottage just a block off 10th Ave. South. It is all newly remodeled, has a washer dryer hookup, fenced yard, small pet is negotiable street parking.

Last updated January 24 at 11:25 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 16th St South
1509 16th Street South, Great Falls, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
4 bedroom home - Property Id: 102272 this house has lots of good things - hardwood floors, carpeting, washer dryer, fenced yard, clean well cared for lots of storage and lots of good neighbors in a great neighborhood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cascade County?
Apartment Rentals in Cascade County start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cascade County?
Some of the colleges located in the Cascade County area include Great Falls College Montana State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Cascade County have apartments for rent?
Great Falls, and Helena have apartments for rent.

