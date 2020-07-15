All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 915 Ferguson Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
915 Ferguson Avenue - A
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

915 Ferguson Avenue - A

915 Ferguson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

915 Ferguson Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic one bedroom apartment ready mid July!

Just down the street from the regional park, this pet friendly 1BR is the perfect place for you and your furry friend! Walking up the stairs, you will find yourself in the kitchen area. To the left, there is a nice living space, perfect to set up your living room with enough room for a dining table as well. Past the living room, you will find the bedroom to your right and bathroom to your left. The bathroom has a large stand up shower, but no tub.

Electric is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer/trash split with main unit. Landscape care and snow removal are provided. Both dogs and cats accepted (2 max) with additional $50/mo/pet in pet rent and a $500 per pet deposit. Sorry, no aggressive breed dogs. No smoking.

This apartment sits above the garage of a main home. One off street parking space is available. Entry for the unit is around back, allowing for plenty of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A have any available units?
915 Ferguson Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 915 Ferguson Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
915 Ferguson Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Ferguson Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A offers parking.
Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Ferguson Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Ferguson Avenue - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Balcony
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Parking
Bozeman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT