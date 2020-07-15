915 Ferguson Avenue - A

Amenities

Fantastic one bedroom apartment ready mid July!



Just down the street from the regional park, this pet friendly 1BR is the perfect place for you and your furry friend! Walking up the stairs, you will find yourself in the kitchen area. To the left, there is a nice living space, perfect to set up your living room with enough room for a dining table as well. Past the living room, you will find the bedroom to your right and bathroom to your left. The bathroom has a large stand up shower, but no tub.



Electric is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer/trash split with main unit. Landscape care and snow removal are provided. Both dogs and cats accepted (2 max) with additional $50/mo/pet in pet rent and a $500 per pet deposit. Sorry, no aggressive breed dogs. No smoking.



This apartment sits above the garage of a main home. One off street parking space is available. Entry for the unit is around back, allowing for plenty of privacy.