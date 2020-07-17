Amenities

877 Rogers Way Available 08/12/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has an attached 2 car garage with a fenced back yard. This lovely home is located in the Harvest Creek subdivision. This property includes all appliances. There are no utilities included in the rent and dogs are negotiable. No smoking or cats. Please contact Gallatin Creeks to Peaks at info@creekstopeaksrentals.com for more information. This luxury home won't last long so don't miss out! We will plan to get updated pictures and a video walkthrough when the property is vacant.



