All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 766 Professional Drive - 3C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
766 Professional Drive - 3C
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

766 Professional Drive - 3C

766 South Professional Drive · (406) 577-1477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

766 South Professional Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for a great, almost new apartment walking distance to campus? If so, this is the place for you!

Leases will be offered in the order applications are finished and approved. Each unit is 2br/2bath and equipped with a washer/dryer. Stairs are covered, so you don't have to walk your groceries up in the rain! 1st and 2nd floor units will come with one parking space.

These spaces will be leased on a first come first serve basis. These apartments are located right off of College between Main and 19th, and just down the street from the Streamline bus stop.

Water/sewer/garbage are included in the rent. Each unit will be responsible for their own power bill. No need to worry about snow removal or lawn care. We'll take care of it for you.

Leases term is one year and renews annually thereafter. No pets, no smoking. Prorated first month's rent and Security Deposit due at signing.

Hurry, these fabulous apartments won't last long, reserve your unit today! This project is proudly being offered by Platinum Property Management.

Call our office M-F 8-5 to find out more details. Applications can be submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C have any available units?
766 Professional Drive - 3C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 766 Professional Drive - 3C currently offering any rent specials?
766 Professional Drive - 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Professional Drive - 3C pet-friendly?
No, 766 Professional Drive - 3C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C offer parking?
Yes, 766 Professional Drive - 3C does offer parking.
Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Professional Drive - 3C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C have a pool?
No, 766 Professional Drive - 3C does not have a pool.
Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C have accessible units?
No, 766 Professional Drive - 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Professional Drive - 3C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 766 Professional Drive - 3C have units with air conditioning?
No, 766 Professional Drive - 3C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 766 Professional Drive - 3C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Garage
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bozeman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity