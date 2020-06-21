766 Professional Drive - 3C

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Are you looking for a great, almost new apartment walking distance to campus? If so, this is the place for you!



Leases will be offered in the order applications are finished and approved. Each unit is 2br/2bath and equipped with a washer/dryer. Stairs are covered, so you don't have to walk your groceries up in the rain! 1st and 2nd floor units will come with one parking space.



These spaces will be leased on a first come first serve basis. These apartments are located right off of College between Main and 19th, and just down the street from the Streamline bus stop.



Water/sewer/garbage are included in the rent. Each unit will be responsible for their own power bill. No need to worry about snow removal or lawn care. We'll take care of it for you.



Leases term is one year and renews annually thereafter. No pets, no smoking. Prorated first month's rent and Security Deposit due at signing.



Hurry, these fabulous apartments won't last long, reserve your unit today! This project is proudly being offered by Platinum Property Management.



Call our office M-F 8-5 to find out more details. Applications can be submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com.