Bozeman, MT
523 N 20th Ave
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

523 N 20th Ave

523 North 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

523 North 20th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
523 N 20th Ave Available 08/11/20 2 Bed/1 Bath in A Nice Location! - Don't miss this 2 bed/1 bath unit in a very desirable neighborhood and just walking distance to all Bozeman has to offer. It is located on Durston and 20th, making access to Bozeman and the greater valleys a breeze! This unit comes with washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets allowed. No utilities included. Snow removal and lawn care included in rent. One year lease. Schedule a showing and apply online!

Website: www.bozemanrental.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 N 20th Ave have any available units?
523 N 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 523 N 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
523 N 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 N 20th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 523 N 20th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 523 N 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 523 N 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 523 N 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 N 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 N 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 523 N 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 523 N 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 523 N 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 523 N 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 N 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 N 20th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 N 20th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
