523 N 20th Ave Available 08/11/20 2 Bed/1 Bath in A Nice Location! - Don't miss this 2 bed/1 bath unit in a very desirable neighborhood and just walking distance to all Bozeman has to offer. It is located on Durston and 20th, making access to Bozeman and the greater valleys a breeze! This unit comes with washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets allowed. No utilities included. Snow removal and lawn care included in rent. One year lease. Schedule a showing and apply online!
Website: www.bozemanrental.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5962317)