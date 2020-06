Amenities

Come check out this fantastic 3BR/1BA basement apartment just across the street from beautiful Cooper Park! Walking distance from MSU and Iriving Elementary - this unit is in a fabulous location!



This unit is the basement unit in a duplex, so we are looking for a party that can live in peace with someone above.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (split with upstairs unit).



Absolutely no smoking. No pets. Initial lease will go through 06/30 then will renew annually thereafter.



This property is proudly offered by Platinum Property Management.



Applications can be found on our website at platinumbozeman.com