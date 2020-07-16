All apartments in Bozeman
Location

489 Christopher Way, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
489 Christopher Way Available 08/01/20 Lovely single level 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Bozeman - Lovely single level home located in a quite tucked away neighborhood in the heart of Bozeman. Double car garage, open floor plan, underground sprinklers, hardwood floors and an amazing master suite. No smoking, No Pets. Tenants pay all utilities.

Please note that our listings often are picked up by 3rd party sites. While we appreciate this, we do not have controls over when those sites take down the expired listing. Please always validate availability by going to www.lrdcompany.com and clicking on vacancies. Properties listed on our website are available for lease and do not yet have a deposit in place.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

