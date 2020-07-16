Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

489 Christopher Way Available 08/01/20 Lovely single level 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Bozeman - Lovely single level home located in a quite tucked away neighborhood in the heart of Bozeman. Double car garage, open floor plan, underground sprinklers, hardwood floors and an amazing master suite. No smoking, No Pets. Tenants pay all utilities.



Please note that our listings often are picked up by 3rd party sites. While we appreciate this, we do not have controls over when those sites take down the expired listing. Please always validate availability by going to www.lrdcompany.com and clicking on vacancies. Properties listed on our website are available for lease and do not yet have a deposit in place.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959889)