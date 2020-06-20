All apartments in Bozeman
3771 Annie Street - 1

3771 Annie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3771 Annie Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this awesome 3BR/2.5BA condo ready for move in early June! This property is located on the west side of Bozeman, just a few blocks off of Oak, within walking distance to the Regional Park.

Layout:
Downstairs: LR, kitchen, 1/2 bath
Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry

Amenities: washer/dryer included, full, attached, bath in master bedroom, walk-in closet in mbr, large bedrooms, and a fenced back yard. Home does include a detached garage!

Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal

Lease term is one year.

No Pets. No Smoking.

Monthly rent is $1800.00/mo.

First month's rent and security deposit, equal to one month rent, is due at signing.

This property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office M-F 8-5 to schedule a showing today!

**72 hours notice required for all showings**

Applications are submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 have any available units?
3771 Annie Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 3771 Annie Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3771 Annie Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 Annie Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3771 Annie Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3771 Annie Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3771 Annie Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3771 Annie Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3771 Annie Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3771 Annie Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 Annie Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 Annie Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
