3771 Annie Street - 1

Come check out this awesome 3BR/2.5BA condo ready for move in early June! This property is located on the west side of Bozeman, just a few blocks off of Oak, within walking distance to the Regional Park.



Layout:

Downstairs: LR, kitchen, 1/2 bath

Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry



Amenities: washer/dryer included, full, attached, bath in master bedroom, walk-in closet in mbr, large bedrooms, and a fenced back yard. Home does include a detached garage!



Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal



Lease term is one year.



No Pets. No Smoking.



Monthly rent is $1800.00/mo.



First month's rent and security deposit, equal to one month rent, is due at signing.



This property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office M-F 8-5 to schedule a showing today!



**72 hours notice required for all showings**



Applications are submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com