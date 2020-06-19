3766 Palm Street - 1

Amenities

Are you looking for a great place to call home? This is the perfect place for you!



Complete with 3 master bedrooms - yes you read that right - each bedroom has an en suite bath and walk in closet, this house is perfect for someone looking for a little bit of privacy.



There is plenty of living space, beautiful solid surface counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Landscape care is the responsibility of the tenant, snow removal is taken care of by the HOA. Lease term will go through June 2020 and renews annually thereafter.



This home is proudly offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office to set up a time to take a look.



Applications can be found on our website at platinumbozeman.com



**Photos coming soon!!!**