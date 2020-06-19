All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 3766 Palm Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
3766 Palm Street - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

3766 Palm Street - 1

3766 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3766 Palm Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Are you looking for a great place to call home? This is the perfect place for you!

Complete with 3 master bedrooms - yes you read that right - each bedroom has an en suite bath and walk in closet, this house is perfect for someone looking for a little bit of privacy.

There is plenty of living space, beautiful solid surface counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Landscape care is the responsibility of the tenant, snow removal is taken care of by the HOA. Lease term will go through June 2020 and renews annually thereafter.

This home is proudly offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office to set up a time to take a look.

Applications can be found on our website at platinumbozeman.com

**Photos coming soon!!!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 have any available units?
3766 Palm Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 3766 Palm Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3766 Palm Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3766 Palm Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3766 Palm Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3766 Palm Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Garage
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bozeman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT