All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3328 W. Babcock St Unit D

3328 West Babcock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3328 West Babcock Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D Available 08/13/20 Don't Miss This Awesome 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Great Location! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is located in a quiet neighborhood that is centrally located in Bozeman. Just blocks away from the Bozeman Ponds and the mall! Washer/dryer included. Rent includes water/sewer utilities. A dog may be approved with additional deposit of $300 and monthly rent of $50. One year lease. Apply online!

Website: www.bozemanrental.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5915702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D have any available units?
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D offers parking.
Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D have a pool?
No, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 W. Babcock St Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Balconies
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Parking
Bozeman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Belgrade, MT