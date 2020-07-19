Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3328 W. Babcock St Unit D Available 08/13/20 Don't Miss This Awesome 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Great Location! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is located in a quiet neighborhood that is centrally located in Bozeman. Just blocks away from the Bozeman Ponds and the mall! Washer/dryer included. Rent includes water/sewer utilities. A dog may be approved with additional deposit of $300 and monthly rent of $50. One year lease. Apply online!



Website: www.bozemanrental.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5915702)