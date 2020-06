Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3241 Fen Way Unit A Available 04/10/20 3 bed/2.5 Bath Condo! Great Location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo! This two story home has a one car garage, ample storage, and gorgeous finishes. HOA pays for water, sewer, trash, and handles snow removal and lawn care. Sorry not pet friendly. Available for one year lease.



Schedule a showing and apply online!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4592223)