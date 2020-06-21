All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2948 Warbler Way Unit C

2948 Warbler Way · (406) 582-7490 ext. 105
Location

2948 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2948 Warbler Way Unit C · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Dog friendly 3 Bedroom Condo! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath condo is conveniently located in the Cattail HOA, giving you great access to Bozeman and its greater valley’s. Easy access to close by parks, shopping and dining! This unit features a two car garage, spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a washer/dryer in the unit. No utilities are included with rent; however, lawn care is included making the home maintenance free! Dogs are negotiable with extra deposit and rent – sorry no cats!

