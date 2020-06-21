2948 Warbler Way Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Dog friendly 3 Bedroom Condo! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath condo is conveniently located in the Cattail HOA, giving you great access to Bozeman and its greater valley’s. Easy access to close by parks, shopping and dining! This unit features a two car garage, spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a washer/dryer in the unit. No utilities are included with rent; however, lawn care is included making the home maintenance free! Dogs are negotiable with extra deposit and rent – sorry no cats!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5817219)