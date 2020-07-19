Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

279 Magdalene Way Unit A Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Condo! - This spacious three bedroom, two and half a bath condo is located behind the mall, steps from Bozeman pond, trails, and parks – biking distance to MSU and close to the bus stop! Unit features hardwood floors and high end carpet, washer and dryer, one car garage, and a nice open space off the deck. Rent includes water, sewer and lawn care. Tenant responsiible for electric, gas, trash, and snow removal. Sorry – no pets are allowed.



