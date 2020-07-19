All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

279 Magdalene Way Unit A

279 Magdalene Way · No Longer Available
Location

279 Magdalene Way, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
279 Magdalene Way Unit A Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Condo! - This spacious three bedroom, two and half a bath condo is located behind the mall, steps from Bozeman pond, trails, and parks – biking distance to MSU and close to the bus stop! Unit features hardwood floors and high end carpet, washer and dryer, one car garage, and a nice open space off the deck. Rent includes water, sewer and lawn care. Tenant responsiible for electric, gas, trash, and snow removal. Sorry – no pets are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have any available units?
279 Magdalene Way Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
What amenities does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have?
Some of 279 Magdalene Way Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Magdalene Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
279 Magdalene Way Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Magdalene Way Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A offers parking.
Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have a pool?
No, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Magdalene Way Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Magdalene Way Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
