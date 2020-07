Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Unit comes with one covered parking spot and lots of storage. One dog under 50lbs negotiable with additional deposit and monthly fee - no puppies or no aggressive breeds considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906449)