Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

19 1/2 E Lamme Street

19 1/2 E Lamme St · No Longer Available
Location

19 1/2 E Lamme St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Block M Ground Level Studio - Do not miss a rare opportunity to live right downtown Bozeman! The renowned Block M Condos sit on Lamme street a block away from Main Street and all that downtown Bozeman has to offer. In this unit you will be on the ground floor in the studio apartment that will come partly furnished including two fold out sofas. Unit has all appliances including a stackable washer/dryer and has a ton of on street parking. Call Minnick Management for a showing! 406-556-7187

Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we conduct a rental reference from past landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will automatically need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street have any available units?
19 1/2 E Lamme Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 19 1/2 E Lamme Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 1/2 E Lamme Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 1/2 E Lamme Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street offer parking?
No, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street have a pool?
No, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street have accessible units?
No, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 1/2 E Lamme Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 1/2 E Lamme Street does not have units with air conditioning.

