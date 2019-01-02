19 1/2 E Lamme Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Block M Ground Level Studio - Do not miss a rare opportunity to live right downtown Bozeman! The renowned Block M Condos sit on Lamme street a block away from Main Street and all that downtown Bozeman has to offer. In this unit you will be on the ground floor in the studio apartment that will come partly furnished including two fold out sofas. Unit has all appliances including a stackable washer/dryer and has a ton of on street parking. Call Minnick Management for a showing! 406-556-7187



Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we conduct a rental reference from past landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will automatically need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.



No Pets Allowed



