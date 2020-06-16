All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

18 E Beall - 1/2

18 East Beall Street · (406) 577-1477
Location

18 East Beall Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Are you looking for something small yet beautiful to come home to? If so, this luxurious studio is for you! Located just a few blocks from Downtown Bozeman, this Block M Studio will not leave you disappointed! This ground level studio boasts beautiful marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a stacking washer dryer. If you are looking for a beautiful home close to all of the Downtown action - set up an appointment to view it today!

Lease term is one year. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking. Leases must start immediately upon approval.

This property is proudly offered by Platinum Property Management - please visit our website at www.platinumbozeman.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 have any available units?
18 E Beall - 1/2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18 E Beall - 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
18 E Beall - 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 E Beall - 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 18 E Beall - 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 offer parking?
No, 18 E Beall - 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 E Beall - 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 have a pool?
No, 18 E Beall - 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 18 E Beall - 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 E Beall - 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 E Beall - 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 E Beall - 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
