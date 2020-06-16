18 E Beall - 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Are you looking for something small yet beautiful to come home to? If so, this luxurious studio is for you! Located just a few blocks from Downtown Bozeman, this Block M Studio will not leave you disappointed! This ground level studio boasts beautiful marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a stacking washer dryer. If you are looking for a beautiful home close to all of the Downtown action - set up an appointment to view it today!



Lease term is one year. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking. Leases must start immediately upon approval.



