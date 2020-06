Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Top Location Condo! - This very spacious four bedroom,3.5 bath condo is located in the Hawk’s Ridge Condos, which is located just a quick walk to campus! The location also gives you quick access to grocery shopping, restaurants and downtown Bozeman! Large rooms, hardwood floors in living areas, two car garage, washer/dryer in unit and has nice deck for entertaining. Rent is includes water, sewer and trash. No pets are allowed at the property – sorry!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778724)