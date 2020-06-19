All apartments in Bozeman
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1410 Bohart Lane Unit A

1410 Bohart Lane · (406) 556-7187
Location

1410 Bohart Lane, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 Bohart Lane Unit A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom on the East Gallatin - This house has the East Gallatin in the back yard. 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs and 2 rooms and a bath downstairs. Close to downtown Bozeman. Washer/Dryer included. No Smoking and No pets

Please respect our tenants privacy and do not approach the property without a scheduled showing with Minnick Management.

If you are interested in this home, then please apply for it on our website, www.minnickmanagement.com. Once an open house has been scheduled with the current tenants, we will reach out to all of the applicants.

All of our tenants need to have $100,000 of renters insurance. Tenants will need to pay $9.50 per month for renters insurance if they do not provide proof of their own insurance.

Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2474363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

