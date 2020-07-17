All apartments in Bozeman
1387 Crabapple Drive

1387 Crabapple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1387 Crabapple Drive, Bozeman, MT 59715

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
1387 Crabapple Drive Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhome - Do not miss out on renting this spacious townhouse that gives the feel of a true single family home. There are no shared walls and you will be living right on a park! Plus you can enjoy a two car garage!

This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home has 1,638 square feet. There are several upscale finishes, such as granite counters, tile, hardwood flooring, and a gas fireplace.

The main floor is an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining area, living room, low maintenance gas fireplace, one bedroom, laundry room and a 1/2 bathroom.

The second floor has a master bedroom with en-suite and customer tiled shower, two additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a large deck with views of the Bridger Mountains.

This home has been very well kept and is walking distance from Bozeman High School and across the street from a park, that will soon have playground equipment.

No smoking or cats. A dog would be negotiable.

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care (mowing, weed maintenance, etc.) & snow removal.

All of our tenants need to have $100,000 of liability insurance. Tenants will need to pay $9.50 per month for renters insurance if they do not provide proof of their own insurance.

Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or have low credit or no rental history then you will need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application, is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4415434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

