Yazoo City, MS
1022 Grand Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

1022 Grand Ave

1022 Grand Avenue · (214) 498-1861
Location

1022 Grand Avenue, Yazoo City, MS 39194

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1871 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom Two bath 1,871 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $525 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $1,900 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8. NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com Seller will also entertain cash offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Grand Ave have any available units?
1022 Grand Ave has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1022 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yazoo City.
Does 1022 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 1022 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1022 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1022 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
