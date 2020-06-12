/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
791 Valley Springs
791 Valley Springs Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Garage! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Magnolia Lane
807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
3736 Rasco Hills Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9043 Triple Crown Loop
9043 Triple Crown Loop West, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1154 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity! - This cheerful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be yours. It offers a spacious great room with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful hearth fireplace.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)
1 of 15
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
5716 Hunters Chase Drive
5716 Hunters Chase Drive, Southaven, MS
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM.
1 of 29
Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Results within 1 mile of Southaven
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4327 Davall Circle
4327 Davall Drive, Olive Branch, MS
Now Leasing a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5412 Sputnik Drive
5412 Sputnik Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1289 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Great Single story home with 3 beds and 1.5 Baths and 1 Car garage is sure to impress you! Call now for showing and see how amazing this property is! 901-602-5737
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
1 of 16
Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Southaven
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$655
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
4788 Cloister Cove
4788 Cloister Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1411 sqft
If you are looking for a 3 bedroom property with 2 baths then this property is absolutely perfect for you and your family. We are currently doing a major renovation on this property, updates include New HVAC , New paint, New roof and many more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walker Homes Community Association
1 Unit Available
285 Radar
285 Radar Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$650
888 sqft
- (RLNE5845200)
Similar Pages
Southaven 2 BedroomsSouthaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthaven 3 BedroomsSouthaven Apartments with Balcony
Southaven Apartments with GarageSouthaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthaven Apartments with Parking