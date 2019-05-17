All apartments in Southaven
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

9070 Kirkwood Lane

9070 Kirkwood Lane · (901) 295-0789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9070 Kirkwood Lane, Southaven, MS 38671

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7aeffd703c ---- Available now is this cute 3 bed home in Southaven!

This 1,303 sq ft home built in 2002! Home has a very large back yard in the corner of the neighborhood. Eat in kitchen has lots of counter space!
Master bedroom has a private master bathroom. Brand new flooring and brand new paint throughout the entire home! Vaulted ceilings!

Zoned for Hope Sullivan Elementary, Southaven Middle & High Schools.

This home will go quickly! Apply Today! For questions, please call (901) 641-3200 or contact Jennifer Roberson at leasing.memphis@homeriver.com for leasing questions.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1150.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00
? Holding fee of $1000.00
Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Refundable Security Deposit $1000.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1150 Parking: 1 Covered Parking Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: Horn Lake Road & Appaloosa Way Square Footage: 1303 Virtual Tour: N/A Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/19 House Number: 9070 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Filter Easy Program Fridge Not Included Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have any available units?
9070 Kirkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southaven, MS.
What amenities does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have?
Some of 9070 Kirkwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9070 Kirkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9070 Kirkwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9070 Kirkwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9070 Kirkwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9070 Kirkwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9070 Kirkwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 9070 Kirkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9070 Kirkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9070 Kirkwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9070 Kirkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9070 Kirkwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
