9070 Kirkwood Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7aeffd703c ---- Available now is this cute 3 bed home in Southaven!



This 1,303 sq ft home built in 2002! Home has a very large back yard in the corner of the neighborhood. Eat in kitchen has lots of counter space!

Master bedroom has a private master bathroom. Brand new flooring and brand new paint throughout the entire home! Vaulted ceilings!



Zoned for Hope Sullivan Elementary, Southaven Middle & High Schools.



This home will go quickly! Apply Today! For questions, please call (901) 641-3200 or contact Jennifer Roberson at leasing.memphis@homeriver.com for leasing questions.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1150.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00

? Holding fee of $1000.00

Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Refundable Security Deposit $1000.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1150 Parking: 1 Covered Parking Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: Horn Lake Road & Appaloosa Way Square Footage: 1303 Virtual Tour: N/A Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/19 House Number: 9070 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Filter Easy Program Fridge Not Included Washer/Dryer Not Included