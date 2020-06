Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM. THERE IS A LARGE BREAKFAST AREA AS WELL. THE MASTER IS A NICE SIZE AND THE MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS, A SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, AND WALK-IN CLOSET. THE 4TH BEDROOM IS UPSTAIRS AND CAN BE A BONUS ROOM AS WELL. THERE IS A HARDWOOD ENTRY AND 2'' BLINDS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THERE IS EVEN A SECURITY SYSTEM WITH MOTION SENSORS. THE BACK YARD IS PRIVACY FENCED.