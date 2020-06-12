/
3 bedroom apartments
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, MS
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
327 E School Street
327 East School Street, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
327 E School Street Available 06/22/20 3/2 Available for Rent in Ridgeland - This three bedroom / two bath home is available for rent at $1300 month with a $1300 security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
726 Hawthorn Green Drive
726 Hawthorn Green, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ridgeland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, small yard, deck, and screened in porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
102 Beaver Run Court
102 Beaver Run Court, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgeland
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
14 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1342 Springdale Drive
1342 Springdale Drive, Jackson, MS
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6231 WATERFORD DR
6231 Waterford Drive, Jackson, MS
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home Gated neighborhood in NE Jackson New carpet throughout Wet bar with wine rack and liquor cabinet Master bedroom on entry level 2 car carport Lots of storage space Deposit is equal to one month's rent
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cypress Lake
1 Unit Available
207 LAKE CIRCLE
207 Lake Circle, Madison, MS
Welcome to your dream home!! This stately, traditional brick home with its huge white columns, beckons you to come in. The soaring 25ft. entrance foyer with its grand stairway, marble floors and chandelier open to a one of a kind home.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
25 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willow Point in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Row
103 Hunters Row, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1661 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4649 Churchill
4649 Churchill Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This 3/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Lawrence
711 Lawrence Road, Jackson, MS
711 Lawrence Available 07/01/20 4/2 in Broadmoor Neighborhood - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5650 Brentwood
5650 Brentwood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
- (RLNE5823241)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.
