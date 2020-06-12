/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Sensing St
809 Sensing Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
809 Sensing St. Pearl, MS - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room and hallway, fenced yard, and 2 car carport. Lots of storage and family time space. Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
237 Patton Drive
237 Patton Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2152 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Park Drive
120 Oak Park Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
325 EAST MAGNOLIA PLACE
325 Magnolia Way, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This home looks almost new!! It has a large fenced backyard and sits on a quite street in River Ridge. This area is conveniently located to I-20 and close to shopping such as Bass Pro Shop, Sam's and the Outlet Mall.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
3339 Harle Street
3339 Harle Street, Pearl, MS
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
25 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
619 Hampshire Drive
619 Hampshire Drive, Rankin County, MS
619 Hampshire Drive Available 06/29/20 Home for Rent in Cliffview - This spacious home is now available for rent! Located in Cliffview, just off Spillway Rd in Brandon. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced backyard, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4649 Churchill
4649 Churchill Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This 3/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Lawrence
711 Lawrence Road, Jackson, MS
711 Lawrence Available 07/01/20 4/2 in Broadmoor Neighborhood - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 Catalina Dr
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1528 sqft
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors.