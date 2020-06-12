/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
3 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$878
1138 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
28 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
716 Whippoorwill Dr Available 07/06/20 2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 Barnett Bend Circle Available 07/06/20 Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1300 monthly with a security deposit of $1300.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
206 HUMMINGBIRD CV
206 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Barnett Bend of Brandon! HUGE living area with fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Dining combo that opens up to the spacious kitchen with refrigerator, and lots of counter/cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
3621 N STATE ST
3621 North State Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/1.5BR, THSE, living room with fireplace, kitchen has stainless appliances, in process of installing slab granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections. End unit! Back patio area that is fenced in. Updated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
202 Hummingbird Cv
202 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
202 Hummingbird Cv Available 06/05/20 Barnett Bend home for rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend available for rent. This home has laminate wood floors in living and kitchen with an open floor plan! Visit our website at www.trihelm.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
29 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
5 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.