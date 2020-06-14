Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Madison, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Madison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Chase Court
2502 Chase Ct, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2502 Chase Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home Available in Providence! - This great home is now available for rent in Gluckstadt.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
257 Falls Crossing
257 Falls Xing, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
257 Falls Crossing Available 06/25/20 Beautiful Home for Rent in Falls Crossings! - This great property will be available in late June for move-in, and is sure to go quickly! It features three bedrooms and two baths, a nice split floor-plan, wood
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
107 South Park Dr
107 South Park Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Wonderfully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Northeast Jackson. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Massive fenced in back yard. Enclosed garage. Unit comes stocked with all appliances. Turn key and ready to move in today.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
256 BUCKHEAD DR
256 Buckhead Dr, Madison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Rare opportunity. New construction. Great new open floor plan. Large rooms with formal dining, large den overlooking beautiful fireplace and bookshelves. Nice open kitchen with granite island and keeping room. Nice split plan.

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
5161 RIDGEWOOD RD
5161 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in NE Jackson New cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and updated hardware.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
31 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4319 DUNN ST
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
202 Hummingbird Cv
202 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
202 Hummingbird Cv Available 06/05/20 Barnett Bend home for rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend available for rent. This home has laminate wood floors in living and kitchen with an open floor plan! Visit our website at www.trihelm.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
103 Gardenview Drive
103 Gardenview Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1734 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Madison, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Madison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

