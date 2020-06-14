All apartments in Madison
224 WOODLAND BROOK DR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:13 AM

224 WOODLAND BROOK DR

224 Woodland Brook Drive · (601) 291-0820
Location

224 Woodland Brook Drive, Madison, MS 39110

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Welcome to this warm and inviting home located in a great neighborhood with a friendly environment. Enjoy the upcoming summer fun at the pool and clubhouse, as well as the convenience of being close to all Madison has to offer, from great shopping, restaurants and grocery stores, to nicely groomed parks and lots of community activities. Another plus is the Madison School District, along with award winning schools, private and public, all in close proximity. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a covered patio, deck and a large fenced backyard. The spacious kitchen has an eat-in bar in addition to a breakfast room/keeping room area with a large window overlooking the yard, as well as a back door leading to a covered patio/deck area. The large den with a fireplace is ready for relaxing and entertaining. This home also has a separate dining area which is great for those special holiday celebrations!! It is a split plan, with master on one side with large private bath, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The 3 bedrooms on the other side share a Jack and Jill bath. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have any available units?
224 WOODLAND BROOK DR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have?
Some of 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
224 WOODLAND BROOK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR offer parking?
No, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR does not offer parking.
Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have a pool?
Yes, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR has a pool.
Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 WOODLAND BROOK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
