224 WOODLAND BROOK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace oven

Welcome to this warm and inviting home located in a great neighborhood with a friendly environment. Enjoy the upcoming summer fun at the pool and clubhouse, as well as the convenience of being close to all Madison has to offer, from great shopping, restaurants and grocery stores, to nicely groomed parks and lots of community activities. Another plus is the Madison School District, along with award winning schools, private and public, all in close proximity. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a covered patio, deck and a large fenced backyard. The spacious kitchen has an eat-in bar in addition to a breakfast room/keeping room area with a large window overlooking the yard, as well as a back door leading to a covered patio/deck area. The large den with a fireplace is ready for relaxing and entertaining. This home also has a separate dining area which is great for those special holiday celebrations!! It is a split plan, with master on one side with large private bath, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The 3 bedrooms on the other side share a Jack and Jill bath. Call today for your private showing!