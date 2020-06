Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace carpet

For lease. Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath home on a large lot located in a cul de sac. This home has neutral paint throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen. No carpet in this lovely home. Long side entry driveway allows for plenty of parking for guests. All 3 bedrooms are a good size and the master has a large walk in closet. No pets allowed. All applicants will have to pay an application fee as a credit check and criminal background check are required. Don't delay!