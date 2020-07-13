54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Results within 1 mile of Horn Lake

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5361 Payton
5361 Payton Dr W, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Ross Point Farms - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home super convenient to Northwest/Ole Miss Desoto Campus, I-55, shopping, hospital and churches. Split bedroom plan , hall and master bedroom; vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1623 Sarah Ann Drive West
1623 Sarah Ann Drive West, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Ford Road
562 Gainsville (Whitehaven)
562 Gainsville Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$705
934 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
7878 Tucker Drive
7878 Tucker Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2003 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Westhaven
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
539 Whitesboro Avenue
539 Whitesboro Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
834 Red Leaf Ln
834 Red Leaf Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1043 sqft
Large three bedroom one bath house. Separate living roon and dining room. Single car garage with extra storage and a fenced backyard. Located close to schools shopping and entertainment.Large fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this one.

1 of 7

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4264 Westmont St
4264 Westmont Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
854 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 29

Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Red Oaks
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Pepperbrook Cove
97 Pepperbrook Cove, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1417 sqft
97 Pepperbrook Cove Available 08/07/20 Rare Find coming soon!! - This lovely home located in Southhaven Mississippi is just waiting for you. It will not be available until first week of August.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1636 Leigh Dr
1636 Leigh Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1352 sqft
Nice home recently renovated, come check it out! Features include a spacious den with a cozy fireplace, a separate dining room, a large eat-in kitchen, utility room, carport, inviting front porch, and more! Call Reedy and Company for more details!
Results within 10 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
30 Units Available
Parkway Village
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$645
1434 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Parkway Village
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.

July 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Horn Lake rents increased over the past month

Horn Lake rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Horn Lake, but other cities across the entire metro have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Horn Lake metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,290; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $840, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.9%).
    • Ridgeland, Germantown, and Hattiesburg have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 3.0%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Horn Lake has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Horn Lake is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,000 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Horn Lake remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

